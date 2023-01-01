$11,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam/2 sets tires
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10044693
- Stock #: pdc031
- VIN: 1FMCU0GXXFUA95024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,010 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Navi, Back-up Camera, parking distance control (pdc), Bluetooth connectivity, Satellite radio Sirius, heated/power seats/driver and passenger, voice command/ recognition, Axillary, USB, chrome wheels, dual a/c, fog lights & more. All maintenance records, 2 sets of tires, brand new pads/rotors all around. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
3 Escape's avail.
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.