Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

163,010 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam/2 sets tires

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam/2 sets tires

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1686261600
  2. 1686261600
  3. 1686261600
  4. 1686261600
  5. 1686261600
  6. 1686261600
  7. 1686261600
  8. 1686261599
  9. 1686261599
  10. 1686261599
  11. 1686261599
  12. 1686261599
  13. 1686261599
  14. 1686261600
  15. 1686261599
  16. 1686261599
  17. 1686261600
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
163,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044693
  • Stock #: pdc031
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GXXFUA95024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,010 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, Navi, Back-up Camera, parking distance control (pdc), Bluetooth connectivity, Satellite radio Sirius, heated/power  seats/driver and passenger, voice command/ recognition, Axillary, USB, chrome wheels, dual a/c, fog lights & more. All maintenance records, 2 sets of tires, brand new pads/rotors all around. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

3 Escape's avail.   

Over 20 SUVs in stock   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Ford Escape FWD...
 163,010 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 149,725 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape 4WD...
 185,555 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory