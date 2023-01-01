Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Nonsmoker, no pets, local owner. 2 key/fobs. Runs like new. $1400 service just done (New Continental tires, pas/rotors all around) CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD, 155k $12800        </p><p>  </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2015 Ford Escape

168,495 KM

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,495 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Nonsmoker, no pets, local owner. 2 key/fobs. Runs like new. $1400 service just done (New Continental tires, pas/rotors all around) CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD, 155k $12800        

  

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

