Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Nonsmoker, no pets, local owner. 2 key/fobs. Runs like new. $1400 service just done (New Continental tires, pas/rotors all around) CERTIFIED.         </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2015 Ford Escape

168,495 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1705159483
  2. 1705159483
  3. 1705159483
  4. 1705159483
  5. 1705159484
  6. 1705159483
  7. 1705159483
  8. 1705159483
  9. 1705159483
  10. 1705159482
  11. 1705159483
  12. 1705159483
  13. 1705159483
  14. 1705159483
  15. 1705159483
  16. 1705159483
  17. 1705159484
  18. 1705159483
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
168,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX9FUB75904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc026
  • Mileage 168,495 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Nonsmoker, no pets, local owner. 2 key/fobs. Runs like new. $1400 service just done (New Continental tires, pas/rotors all around) CERTIFIED.         

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV 104,420 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sdn CVT Convenience for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Subaru Impreza 4dr Sdn CVT Convenience 124,778 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 108,017 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape