$10,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
2015 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # pdc026
- Mileage 168,495 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. Nonsmoker, no pets, local owner. 2 key/fobs. Runs like new. $1400 service just done (New Continental tires, pas/rotors all around) CERTIFIED.
Over 20 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)