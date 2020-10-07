Menu
2015 Ford Focus

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6168336
  • Stock #: pdc010
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29FL351564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

3 year/36000km p/train war. included ($1000 p/claim)  

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. No accidents. Runs excellent. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2014 Focus SE, auto, 113k $6990

2013 Focus Titanium, 5 spd, 116k $6990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

