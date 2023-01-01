$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Active Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2015 Ford Transit 250
2015 Ford Transit 250
Cargo
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9575353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FORD Transit T-250 Cargo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Active Auto Sales
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6