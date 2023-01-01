Menu
2015 Ford Transit 250

82,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Cargo

Cargo

Location

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

82,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9575353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD Transit T-250 Cargo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

