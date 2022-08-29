2015 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9279385

9279385 Stock #: 4765

4765 VIN: 4765

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Steel Wheels Convenience Keyless Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.