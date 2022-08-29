Menu
2015 Ford Transit

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

T-150 130" Low Roof Rack Divider Shelving 122Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9279385
  • Stock #: 4765
  • VIN: 4765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 122,000 Kilometers, 3.7L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Transit T-150 1/2Ton Capacity, 8600Lbs GVWR, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Barn Style Side Cargo Doors, Styled Steel Wheels, Prime Design Hydralic Ladder Rack, Divider, Shelving, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

