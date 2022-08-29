$29,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Transit
T-150 130" Low Roof Rack Divider Shelving 122Km
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9279385
- Stock #: 4765
- VIN: 4765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 122,000 Kilometers, 3.7L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Transit T-150 1/2Ton Capacity, 8600Lbs GVWR, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Barn Style Side Cargo Doors, Styled Steel Wheels, Prime Design Hydralic Ladder Rack, Divider, Shelving, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
