<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49 %     </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup/Side Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, push start/smart  keyless entry, 2 key/fobs & more. Looks & runs amazing. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg, Leather/Cam/p-Moon, 188k $6600   </p>

2015 Honda Civic

203,139 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
203,139KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2hgfb2f59fh030963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,139 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49 %     

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup/Side Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, push start/smart  keyless entry, 2 key/fobs & more. Looks & runs amazing. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg, Leather/Cam/p-Moon, 188k $6600   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

