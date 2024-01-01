$8,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto EX
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,139 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49 %
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup/Side Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, push start/smart keyless entry, 2 key/fobs & more. Looks & runs amazing. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg, Leather/Cam/p-Moon, 188k $6600
Vehicle Features
