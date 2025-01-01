Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Backup/Side Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, cruise, alloys, 2 key/fobs. Looks & runs perfect. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS, 141k $7990   ///    2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 167k $9800    </p>

2015 Honda Civic

197,739 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle
13180118

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1763176554895
  2. 1763176555475
  3. 1763176555923
  4. 1763176556406
  5. 1763176556873
  6. 1763176557335
  7. 1763176557770
  8. 1763176558228
  9. 1763176558643
  10. 1763176559039
  11. 1763176559480
  12. 1763176559929
  13. 1763176560369
  14. 1763176560777
  15. 1763176561204
  16. 1763176561659
  17. 1763176562082
  18. 1763176562491
  19. 1763176562896
  20. 1763176563324
  21. 1763176563716
  22. 1763176564117
  23. 1763176564565
  24. 1763176564964
  25. 1763176565368
  26. 1763176565741
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,739KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F53FH022874

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,739 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Backup/Side Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, cruise, alloys, 2 key/fobs. Looks & runs perfect. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS, 141k $7990   ///    2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 167k $9800    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Honda Civic 4dr Auto EX 197,739 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 5dr 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 138,315 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Rio EX+ w/Sunroof/Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Kia Rio EX+ w/Sunroof/Backup Cam 151,465 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Honda Civic