2015 Honda Civic

93,000 KM

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

LX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5363390
  • Stock #: pdc028
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F49FH005519
93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, h/seats, all power. Excellent cond. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Toyota Corolla LE, 153k $9990

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

