$17,989
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2015 Honda Civic
2015 Honda Civic
EX Sedan Serviced and Certified
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
$17,989
+ taxes & licensing
90,850KM
Used
- Stock #: TRD32
- VIN: 2HGFB2F58FH020683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - EX with Honda Sensing
Proximity Key with Push Button Start
Back Up Cam
Side Cam
Bluetooth
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
