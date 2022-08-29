Menu
2015 Honda Civic

90,850 KM

$17,989

EX Sedan Serviced and Certified

EX Sedan Serviced and Certified

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

90,850KM
  Listing ID: 9094969
  Stock #: TRD32
  VIN: 2HGFB2F58FH020683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - EX with Honda Sensing 

Proximity Key with Push Button Start 
Back Up Cam 
Side Cam 
Bluetooth

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

