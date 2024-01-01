Menu
<p>Certified! CARPROOF clean! Back up camera, all wheel drive, heated seats, leather, park distance control, satellite radio, sunroof, keyless go, power locks, power seats, cargo cover, cruise control. <br />Excellent SUV with great gas mileage. </p>

2015 Honda CR-V

150,636 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2015 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,636KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H74FH130878

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,636 KM

Certified! CARPROOF clean! Back up camera, all wheel drive, heated seats, leather, park distance control, satellite radio, sunroof, keyless go, power locks, power seats, cargo cover, cruise control. 
Excellent SUV with great gas mileage. 

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2015 Honda CR-V