$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2015 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD Claim Free-Super Clean-Serviced and Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9352684
- Stock #: FH101799
- VIN: 2HKRM4H3XFH101799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FH101799
- Mileage 75,020 KM
Vehicle Description
CarFax Verified - Accident Free
18" Alloy Wheels
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Honda Earth Dreams Efficiency - Eco Mode
Bluetooth Audio
Bluetooth Telephone
Rear Back Up Camera
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.