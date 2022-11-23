Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

75,020 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

LX 4WD Claim Free-Super Clean-Serviced and Certified

LX 4WD Claim Free-Super Clean-Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

75,020KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9352684
  Stock #: FH101799
  VIN: 2HKRM4H3XFH101799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,020 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax Verified - Accident Free 

18" Alloy Wheels 
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Heated Seats 
Honda Earth Dreams Efficiency - Eco Mode
Bluetooth Audio 
Bluetooth Telephone 
Rear Back Up Camera 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

