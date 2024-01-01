Menu
<p>2015 Honda Pilot!  4 wheel drive, 8 passenger seating, sunroof, back up camera, dvd, satellite radio, heated seats, 3rd row seating!!! Certified, with a one year or 20,000km powertrain warranty. </p>

2015 Honda Pilot

225,503 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Pilot

EX-L

2015 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,503KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H6XFB501683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 225,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2015 Honda Pilot