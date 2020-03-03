Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale Price

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799697
  • Stock #: pdc033
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF7FH198341
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. radio, h/seats, alloys, tinted. Nonsmoker, excellent cond. Just serviced at Queensway Hyundai Dealer. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE. CERTIFIED.
Also avail.  2015 Kia Optima LX, 173k $7700 

2016 Ford Fusion SE, w/Navi 139k $9800

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

