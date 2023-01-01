$14,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10528866
- Stock #: pdc016
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM4FC546765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,725 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM !!! One local owner, nonsmoker. Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, p/gate, rear air/heat & more. ACCIDENT REPAIR in 2018, Carfax estimate of $25340, not a ride off/salvage, (fixed properly with brand new parts) clean title. PRICED LOW, BECAUSE OF IT. Looks & drives excellent. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED. PRICE IS FIRM.
Also avail. 2014 Infiniti QX60, 162k $13990
Over 20 SUVs avail.
