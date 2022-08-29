$59,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Jaguar F-Type
V8 S | Clean! | Supercharged V8
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 18440
- VIN: SAJXA6GL5FMK11132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 55,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Our F-Type V8 S is a supercharged V8 Jaguar convertible with massive performance capabilities, modern luxury amenities, and CLEAN ownership history! Optioned in Rhodium Silver Metallic with a red soft-top roof on black 20” wheels, over a two-tone red/black leather interior.
The 5.0L supercharged V8 puts down 490 horsepower to the rear wheels, with an active sport exhaust and adjustable driving modes! Other luxury features include keyless entry with push-button start, multi-contour/heated/memory seats, heated steering, a Meridian surround sound system, integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, ambient interior lighting, and performance displays!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
