Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99%   </p><p>ZERO RUST, FULL MAINTENANCE RECORDS, RUSTPROOFED.  Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, Axillary, USB, all fact. options. Looks & runs excellent.  CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2017 GMC Terrain SLE 4WD, 146k $10800    </p>

2015 Jeep Cherokee

187,269 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
12879953

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1755644811
  2. 1755644811
  3. 1755644807
  4. 1755644809
  5. 1755644808
  6. 1755644807
  7. 1755644809
  8. 1755644808
  9. 1755644806
  10. 1755644810
  11. 1755644807
  12. 1755644807
  13. 1755644810
  14. 1755644809
  15. 1755644806
  16. 1755644808
  17. 1755644807
  18. 1755644809
  19. 1755644810
  20. 1755644808
  21. 1755644808
  22. 1755644810
  23. 1755644810
  24. 1755644807
  25. 1755644810
  26. 1755644807
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,269KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1c4pjmbs3fw713319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,269 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99%   

ZERO RUST, FULL MAINTENANCE RECORDS, RUSTPROOFED.  Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, Axillary, USB, all fact. options. Looks & runs excellent.  CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2017 GMC Terrain SLE 4WD, 146k $10800    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Sport Navi/Backup Cam/Apple Carplay for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Jeep Renegade Sport Navi/Backup Cam/Apple Carplay 178,650 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 640I XDRIVE AWD GRAN COUPE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 640I XDRIVE AWD GRAN COUPE 148,555 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 5dr 3.0L T6 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 5dr 3.0L T6 207,640 KM $6,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Jeep Cherokee