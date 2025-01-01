Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99%   </p><p>ZERO RUST, FULL MAINTENANCE RECORDS, RUSTPROOFED.  Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, Axillary, USB, all fact. options. Looks & runs excellent.  CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Chevi Equinox AWD, 141k $9800    ///    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroar AWD, 7 pass. 181k $8990    </p>

2015 Jeep Cherokee

187,269 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
12974224

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,269KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1c4pjmbs3fw713310

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,269 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99%   

ZERO RUST, FULL MAINTENANCE RECORDS, RUSTPROOFED.  Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, Axillary, USB, all fact. options. Looks & runs excellent.  CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Chevi Equinox AWD, 141k $9800    ///    2016 Dodge Journey Crossroar AWD, 7 pass. 181k $8990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

