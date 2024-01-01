Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>LOW KM !!!  Fully loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated seats /mirrors, all power, 2 key/fobs. Looks & runs perfect. $800 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam 4WD, 174k $9500   </p><p>Over 20  SUVs i stock</p>

2015 Jeep Compass

111,822 KM

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr High Altitude

2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4dr High Altitude

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,822KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1c4njdab4fd205882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,822 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

LOW KM !!!  Fully loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated seats /mirrors, all power, 2 key/fobs. Looks & runs perfect. $800 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Ford Escape SE Leather/Navi/Cam 4WD, 174k $9500   

Over 20  SUVs i stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Jeep Compass