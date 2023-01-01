Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MUST SEE !!!   Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, remote start, Collision warning, adaptive cruise, BS Assist, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats & steering wheel, all fact. options. 2 local owners, super clean. Very smooth & comfortable ride, great fuel economy.  CERTIFIED.   3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. at half price ($399) covers $3000 p/claim, multiple claims allowed.     </p><p>Also  avail.  2013 Range Rover Sport Limited Edition, 155k $20500                       </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail.     </p>

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

238,985 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1700850549
  2. 1700850550
  3. 1700850549
  4. 1700850550
  5. 1700850549
  6. 1700850549
  7. 1700850549
  8. 1700850549
  9. 1700850549
  10. 1700850549
  11. 1700850549
  12. 1700850549
  13. 1700850549
  14. 1700850550
  15. 1700850549
  16. 1700850549
  17. 1700850549
  18. 1700850549
  19. 1700850549
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
238,985KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFCM8FC731825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,985 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST SEE !!!   Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, remote start, Collision warning, adaptive cruise, BS Assist, heated/cooled front seats, heated rear seats & steering wheel, all fact. options. 2 local owners, super clean. Very smooth & comfortable ride, great fuel economy.  CERTIFIED.   3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. at half price ($399) covers $3000 p/claim, multiple claims allowed.     

Also  avail.  2013 Range Rover Sport Limited Edition, 155k $20500                       

Over 20 SUVs avail.     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition w/DVD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition w/DVD 155,355 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL Navi/Cam/Pano-roof for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Ford Edge SEL Navi/Cam/Pano-roof 117,355 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T 145,276 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee