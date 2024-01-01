Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Collision warning, adaptive cruise, all options in working order, nonsmoker, with all maint. records. Looks & runs great. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2012 Grand Cherokee Limited, 165k $13990   </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

199,625 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Summit

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Summit

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1727993612
  2. 1727993613
  3. 1727993612
  4. 1727993611
  5. 1727993612
  6. 1727993612
  7. 1727993612
  8. 1727993613
  9. 1727993612
  10. 1727993612
  11. 1727993613
  12. 1727993613
  13. 1727993612
  14. 1727993612
  15. 1727993612
  16. 1727993612
  17. 1727993611
  18. 1727993613
  19. 1727993612
  20. 1727993614
  21. 1727993611
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,625KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFJM8FC910219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,625 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Collision warning, adaptive cruise, all options in working order, nonsmoker, with all maint. records. Looks & runs great. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2012 Grand Cherokee Limited, 165k $13990   

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2010 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR S for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Nissan Murano AWD 4DR S 217,672 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE Navi/Backup Cam 164,825 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 2.0L for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 2.0L 136,925 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee