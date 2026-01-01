$8,500+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,908 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Navi, Cam, P-Moon, remote start, p/gate, memory/power, heated front & rear seats & lots more. Looks & drives excellent. $1500 safety service included. CERTIFIED. Also avail. 2014 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED, 182k $8800 /// 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude, 176k $7500 /// 2016 Jeep Renegate LIMITED, only 99k $11600
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Additional Features
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416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
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416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)