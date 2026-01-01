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<p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Navi, Cam, P-Moon, remote start, p/gate, memory/power, heated front & rear seats & lots more. Looks & drives excellent. $1500 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   Also avail. 2014 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED, 182k $8800    ///    2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude, 176k $7500    ///    2016 Jeep Renegate LIMITED, only 99k $11600   </p>

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

240,908 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13993014

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
240,908KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG3FC892527

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,908 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Navi, Cam, P-Moon, remote start, p/gate, memory/power, heated front & rear seats & lots more. Looks & drives excellent. $1500 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   Also avail. 2014 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED, 182k $8800    ///    2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude, 176k $7500    ///    2016 Jeep Renegate LIMITED, only 99k $11600   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
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$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee