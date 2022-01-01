2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, remote start, Collision warning, adaptive cruise, BSAssist, heated front/rear seats & steering wheel, all fact. options. 2 local owners, super clean. Very smooth & comfortable ride, great fuel economy. CERTIFIED.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1