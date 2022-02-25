$20,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
202,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8445711
- Stock #: pdc033
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG5FC741741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,765 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, Navi, push start/smart key entry, remote start Satellite Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 20 inch wheels. Super clean, all maint. records. Looks & runs fantastic. $1000 service included. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Jeep Gr Cherokee w/Navi/Leather, 175k $13800
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
