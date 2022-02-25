$19,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8445714
- Stock #: pdc029
- VIN: 1C4RJFCM8FC731824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,115 KM
Vehicle Description
MUST SEE !!!
Fully fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, remote start, Collision warning, adaptive cruise, BSAssist, heated front/rear seats & steering wheel, all fact. options. 2 local owners, super clean. Very smooth & comfortable ride, great fuel economy. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Gr Cherokee Laredo, Leather/Navi, 202k $20500
Vehicle Features
