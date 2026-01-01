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<p>FINANCE FROM 7.99%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. ONE OWNER. Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Runs great. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED. </p>

2015 Jeep Patriot

141,138 KM

Details Description Features

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle
14232752

2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller
Sale

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
141,138KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB3FD338288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,138 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.99%  

NO ACCIDENTS. ONE OWNER. Loaded, cold a/c, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Runs great. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
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$6,600

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Jeep Patriot