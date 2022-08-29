$7,990+ tax & licensing
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Jeep Patriot
2015 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Sport
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
163,095KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9307945
- Stock #: pdc024
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB1FD257869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,095 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
A/c, cruise, MP3, ABS, traction. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. $800 service just done. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
