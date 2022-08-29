2015 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9307945

9307945 Stock #: pdc024

pdc024 VIN: 1C4NJRAB1FD257869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 163,095 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Steering Wheel Controls Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.