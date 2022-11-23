$8,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Sport
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
163,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9432390
- Stock #: pdc024
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB1FD257861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,105 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Auto, a/c, cruise, MP3, ABS, traction. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. $800 service just done. CERTIFIED.
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
