2015 Jeep Patriot

157,305 KM

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

4WD 4dr Altitude

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

157,305KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9458107
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB0FD408197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,305 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%    

Auto, a/c, cruise, MP3, ABS, traction, alloys. Runs excellent. UNDERCOATED &  CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. in white, 163k $8800   

Over 15 SUVs avail.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player

