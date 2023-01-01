$9,800+ tax & licensing
$9,800
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Altitude
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
157,305KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9458107
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB0FD408197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,305 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Auto, a/c, cruise, MP3, ABS, traction, alloys. Runs excellent. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. in white, 163k $8800
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player
