2015 Kia Sorento

201,572 KM

Details Features

$14,350

+ tax & licensing
$14,350

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,350

+ taxes & licensing

201,572KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8875850
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA66FG625459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN

