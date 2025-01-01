$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,136 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda 3 GS model!! Front wheel drive, 4 cylinder automatic, steering wheel controls, low kilometres, cruise control, power steering, rear defrost, power windows, power locks, bucket seats. Rear view camera. Certified with a warranty included!
