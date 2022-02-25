Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

171,150 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

GS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

171,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8445753
  • Stock #: pdc020
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V75FM173590

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,150 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, alloys, keyless. Nonsmoker, not a single scratch, perfect body. Drives like new. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail.  2015 Nissan Versa SV, auto, 155k $7800

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

416-823-XXXX

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
