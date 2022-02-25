2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,800 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 1 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8445753

8445753 Stock #: pdc020

pdc020 VIN: 3MZBM1V75FM173590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 171,150 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.