2015 Mazda MAZDA3

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8700947
  • VIN: 3mzbm1l76fm127088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS ....HATCHBACK FULLY EQUIPPED TOURING EDITION . EQUIPPED WITH POWER MOONROOF , FACTORY NAVIGATION , BACK UP CAMERA , HEATED SEATS , BLUETOOTH , ALLOY WHEELS , AUX ,MP3 , HD RADIO , FOG LIGHTS AND MORE . SOLD CERTIFIED WITH NEW BRAKES ALL ROUND $ 16988 PLUS HST AND LIC .WE ARE AN APPROVED LUBRICO SERVICE FACILITY AND ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES INCLUDE WARRANTY .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

