<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>LOW KM. NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, Sport/paddle shift,  Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power/heated seats, push start/smart no key entry, & more. Nonsmoker, no pets, not a single scratch. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Golf 1.8TSI, 128k $13990   ///   2016 Acura TLX Elite Pkg, 146k $15500   </p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

105,723 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS

12257233

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GS

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,723KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1GJ1V54F1189004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc036
  • Mileage 105,723 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

LOW KM. NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Loaded, Sport/paddle shift,  Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power/heated seats, push start/smart no key entry, & more. Nonsmoker, no pets, not a single scratch. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Golf 1.8TSI, 128k $13990   ///   2016 Acura TLX Elite Pkg, 146k $15500   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Mazda MAZDA6