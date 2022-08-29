Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

55,165 KM

Details Description Features

$28,987

+ tax & licensing
$28,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 AMG Sport Driver Assistance - Certified

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 AMG Sport Driver Assistance - Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$28,987

+ taxes & licensing

55,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9038482
  • Stock #: PFP-254
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB2FU038630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-254
  • Mileage 55,165 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG Sport 4Matic 

Super clean 
Driver Assistance - Active Blind Spot Detection 
Park Distronic w/ Rear Camera 
Heated Power Steering Wheel 
Panoramic Sunroof 
Navigation 
Memory Power Heated Sport Seats 
LED Auto Adaptive Headlights 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

