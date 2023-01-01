Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

122,893 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

| DIESEL | 7-Seats

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

| DIESEL | 7-Seats

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

122,893KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9632188
  Stock #: 18569
  VIN: 4JGDF2EE5FA505272

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 122,893 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
