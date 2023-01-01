2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $34,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 8 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9632188

9632188 Stock #: 18569

18569 VIN: 4JGDF2EE5FA505272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,893 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.