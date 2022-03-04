Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

58,300 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 8552924
  2. 8552924
  3. 8552924
  4. 8552924
  5. 8552924
  6. 8552924
  7. 8552924
  8. 8552924
  9. 8552924
  10. 8552924
  11. 8552924
  12. 8552924
  13. 8552924
  14. 8552924
  15. 8552924
  16. 8552924
  17. 8552924
  18. 8552924
  19. 8552924
  20. 8552924
  21. 8552924
  22. 8552924
  23. 8552924
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

58,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8552924
  • Stock #: 18248
  • VIN: WDDTG5CB8FJI75754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18248
  • Mileage 58,300 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 58,300 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Odyssey E...
 31,277 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 57,024 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory