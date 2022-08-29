Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

298,220 KM

Details Description Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 144"

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 144"

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

298,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9202126
  • Stock #: pdc019
  • VIN: WD3BE7DC9FP107467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 298,220 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

MUST SEE !!! Perfect cond. all around.  No accidents, zero rust. . Very well maintained, with all service records.   $3500 service just done (tires, brakes, cat. convertor). Drives like new.    CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 193,275 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Tribeca ...
 189,775 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Tigu...
 159,653 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory