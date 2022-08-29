$26,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
RWD 2500 144"
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
298,220KM
- Listing ID: 9202126
- Stock #: pdc019
- VIN: WD3BE7DC9FP107467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 298,220 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
MUST SEE !!! Perfect cond. all around. No accidents, zero rust. . Very well maintained, with all service records. $3500 service just done (tires, brakes, cat. convertor). Drives like new. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
