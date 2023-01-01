Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

298,335 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

RWD 2500 144"

RWD 2500 144"

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

298,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9461287
  • Stock #: pdc019
  • VIN: WD3BE7DC9FP107468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 298,335 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

MUST SEE !!! Perfect cond. all around.  No accidents, zero rust. . Very well maintained, with all service records.   $3500 service just done (tires, brakes, cat. convertor, battery). Drives like new.    CERTIFIED.  REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
