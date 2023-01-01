Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

298,750 KM

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 144"

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

RWD 2500 144"

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

298,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9562795
  Stock #: pdc019
  VIN: WD3BE7DC9FP107469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 298,750 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

MUST SEE !!! ZERO RUST, NO ACCIDENTS.   Perfect cond. all around.  Very well maintained, with all service records.   $3500 service just done (tires, brakes, cat. convertor, battery). Drives like new.    CERTIFIED.    REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Cloth Seats
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

