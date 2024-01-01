Menu
<p>ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS.  </p><p>Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, all power, keyless entry. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg, Leather/Cam/P-Moon, 188k, $6500   </p>

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

187,123 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

4dr HB CVT ES

11971602

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

4dr HB CVT ES

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,123KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ML32A3HJ9FH054111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,123 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS.  

Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, all power, keyless entry. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Chevi Cruze RS Pkg, Leather/Cam/P-Moon, 188k, $6500   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage