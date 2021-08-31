2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/mirrors, all power, keyless entry, alloys, fog lights... Perfect cond inside/out. CERTIFIED. Ball. of 10 year/160000km fact. warranty.
Also avail. 2015 Kia Forte LX, 122k $6500
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1