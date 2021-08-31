Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Altima

83,810 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Navi/Backup Cam/Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Navi/Backup Cam/Moonroof

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

83,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7834413
  • Stock #: pdc045
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP0FN899663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc045
  • Mileage 83,810 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW, LOW KM !!!   

Top of the line, every fact. option,.BSAssist, heated steering, remote start, push start & more..  One owner, nonsmoker, absolutely perfect cond. Previous  accident in 2016, front end, insurance ride off, branded rebuilt. Fixed & driven, till now, with all maintenance records. Drives like new. CERTIFIED & FIRM PRICE. CASH ONLY !!!   

Also avail. 2016 Nissan Altima SV w/Navi, 190k $8990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2013 Nissan Altima 3...
 178,780 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2012 Lexus RX 350 Na...
 191,275 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima 2...
 190,150 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory