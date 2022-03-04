Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

211,478 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

PLATINUM / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS /DEALER SERVICED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

211,478KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8605676
  • Stock #: PT0607
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN230521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,478 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Check out this absolutely gorgeous Murano Platinum that just arrived at our store. This stunning example is a 1 Owner, No Accidents Local Ontario SUV. This was traded in towards a brand new Murano at Willowdale Nissan which is actually the same dealership they've serviced this beauty at as well since day one. Truely shows pride of ownership inside and out. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late. 

 We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

