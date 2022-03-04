$19,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
PLATINUM / 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS /DEALER SERVICED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8605676
- Stock #: PT0607
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN230521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,478 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!! Check out this absolutely gorgeous Murano Platinum that just arrived at our store. This stunning example is a 1 Owner, No Accidents Local Ontario SUV. This was traded in towards a brand new Murano at Willowdale Nissan which is actually the same dealership they've serviced this beauty at as well since day one. Truely shows pride of ownership inside and out. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Ensure to call ahead and schedule your appointment as we get very busy at this time of year and accomodate appointments as priority.
Vehicle Features
