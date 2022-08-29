$22,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
AWD 4DR PLATINUM
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,005KM
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9084460
- Stock #: pdc07
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0FN215942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,005 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9
Top of the line, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Remote Start, all options. NO ACCIDENTS, non-smoker. excellent cond. all around. $1300 Service included (Brand new tires and breaks all around) CERTIFIED
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
