<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9% & get 3 year/warranty FREE !!!   </p><p>Fully loaded, Navi, Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, Dual Roof, heated seats/steering wheel, power gate & lots more. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, super clean. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Infinity QX60 Premium, 171k $13990   ///     2013 Lincoln MKT, Luxury, 173k $11990   ///    2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 145k $13500    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

203,855 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

203,855KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM1FC703340

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,855 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9% & get 3 year/warranty FREE !!!   

Fully loaded, Navi, Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, Dual Roof, heated seats/steering wheel, power gate & lot's more. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, super clean. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Infinity QX60 Premium, 171k $13990   ///     2013 Lincoln MKT, Luxury, 173k $11990   ///    2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 145k $13500    

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Nissan Pathfinder