$11,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,855 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9% & get 3 year/warranty FREE !!!
Fully loaded, Navi, Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, Dual Roof, heated seats/steering wheel, power gate & lot's more. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, super clean. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Infinity QX60 Premium, 171k $13990 /// 2013 Lincoln MKT, Luxury, 173k $11990 /// 2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 145k $13500
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)