2015 Nissan Sentra

120,000 KM

Mega Auto Sales

416-471-9787

SL

Mega Auto Sales

20 Belvia Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3R3

416-471-9787

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

120,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7091164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean and well maintained vehicle with service records. Needs CVT transmission ($2500 from Downtown Nissan). Price negotiable.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player

Mega Auto Sales

Mega Auto Sales

20 Belvia Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3R3

