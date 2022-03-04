$12,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2015 Nissan Versa
Note SV Auto Gas Saver!!! 6.5L Per 100km - Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
$12,987
- Listing ID: 8595422
- Stock #: FL354598
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP9FL354598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Versa Note - SV - Accident Free CarFax Verified
Gas Saver!!! 6.5L Per 100km
Bluetooth - Nissan App Suite
Rear Back up Cam
Multi Function Steering Wheel
Power Group
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
