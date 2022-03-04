Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

44,132 KM

$12,987

+ tax & licensing
$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV Auto Gas Saver!!! 6.5L Per 100km - Certified

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV Auto Gas Saver!!! 6.5L Per 100km - Certified

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

44,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8595422
  • Stock #: FL354598
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9FL354598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL354598
  • Mileage 44,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Versa Note - SV - Accident Free CarFax Verified 

Gas Saver!!! 6.5L Per 100km 

Bluetooth - Nissan App Suite 
Rear Back up Cam 
Multi Function Steering Wheel 
Power Group

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

