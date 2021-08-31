Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Versa Note

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Versa Note

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SV5dr HB Auto 1.6 w/Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SV5dr HB Auto 1.6 w/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7672027
  • Stock #: pdc006
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXFL441524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%   

3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($1000 p/claim)  

Fully  loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS. Nonsmoker, super clean. Brand new tires & brakes all around $900 service just done. CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2013 Nissan Sentra, only 74k, $6990   ///    2014 Ford Focus SE, 144k $5990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2013 Nissan Sentra S
 137,000 KM
$5,800 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra S
 74,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima EX L...
 163,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory