Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4X4 5.7L HEMI Certified 138,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4X4 5.7L HEMI Certified 138,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4979385
  • Stock #: 4607
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

Dodge 5.7L V8 HEMI, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Quad Cab, 6.5Ft Box, SLT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Tow Package, Extang Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Spray-on Box Liner, Step Bars, Alloy Wheels, Bridgestone Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Active Auto Sales

2010 Ford Econoline ...
 174,000 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford E-250 CARG...
 119,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford E-250 CARG...
 145,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Send A Message