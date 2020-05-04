2015 RAM 1500

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.
Dodge 5.7L V8 HEMI, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Quad Cab, 6.5Ft Box, SLT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Tow Package, Extang Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Spray-on Box Liner, Step Bars, Alloy Wheels, Bridgestone Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
